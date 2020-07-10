Abbie Irene Eichman
Des Moines - Abbie Irene Eichman, 36, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center from Covid 19.
Abbie was born October 4, 1983 to Bret and Caroyle (Bierman) Andrews in Des Moines. She graduated from Lincoln High School and received her Liberal Arts Degree from Grandview College in 2007. Abbie began her career at the Better Business Bureau one week after graduation and never left the job she loved.
Abbie was a long time member of Indianola Heights Christian Church. She had a zest for life and an amazing gift of making everyone feel like family. Abbie met her soul mate, Kalon, and she knew her prayers had been answered. They spent many hours together, reading, building Legos, running corn mazes, and enjoying quiet time together.
Abbie is survived by her loving husband of 7 years, Kalon; parents, Bret and Caroyle Andrews; brother, Benjamin Andrews; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Andrews; parents-in-law, Roger and Mary Ann Eichman; brother-in-law, Jude (Jennifer) Eichman and their children, Jenna, John, Jessica, and Jewel; along with a host of other family and beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Charles Andrews; and maternal grandparents, Hubert and Berniece Bierman.
The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Indianola Heights Christian Church, 810 E. Park Avenue, Des Moines, with a celebration of Abbie's life to follow at 3 p.m. The family asks that everyone dress casual and masks will be required. The Celebration of Life will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18th for those that are unable to attend. The link will be available under Abbie's obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
