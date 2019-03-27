|
|
Abby Angela (Middleton) Hansen
Des Moines - Abby Angela (Middleton) Hansen died on March 24, 2019. The purple princess has left the building and she will be missed. She was loved and supported by many good friends and family members. Abby was the fourth daughter of Joan & Lyle Middleton. She recently celebrated 5 years of marriage to Edward Hansen.
Abby had a deep love for animals. She loved horses from a young age and especially enjoyed riding on the sandy beaches of the Caribbean. She also loved dolphins and would jump at any opportunity to swim with them. She believed in unicorns and the magic that they bring. With that strong belief, Abby taught those who knew & loved her that with patience, imagination, and perseverance all things were possible.
Abby is survived by her husband, Edward Hansen, of DSM, his grandchildren, Dontez & Preston Burns; Abby's mother, Joan Middleton, of DSM, her 3 sisters, Anne Middleton, Mary Middleton (Suzanne Levitt), Sara Bering, all of DSM and Sara's children, Nathaniel (Abby's Noodle) and Elizabeth Bering. She is proceeded in death by her father, Lyle Middleton.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 29th at Central Presbyterian Church in Des Moines at 10:00am. The family asks in lieu of flowers and per Abby's request to donate to the Animal Rescue League.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019