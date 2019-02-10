|
Achmed Lawrence "Larry" Johnson, Jr.
Des Moines - (1927 - 2019)
Larry Johnson, 91, passed away on January 27, 2019 at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck, IA.
He was born June 4, 1927 in Galesburg, IL to Gertrude and Achmed Johnson . He married Joan Seaburg on November 10, 1951 in Galesburg. They were married for 67 years.
Larry served in the US Navy during WWII 1945 - 46. After graduating from the University of Illinois, Larry worked in sales for several national corporations before joining Delavan Mfg., West Des Moines, IA in 1967. Larry retired from Delavan in 1995.
Larry lived life to the fullest. He loved and took great pride and joy in his family. Larry was known for his sense of humor, working on house projects, and spending time with his family. He enjoyed meeting people all over the world in his travels, reading, golfing, working in his yard, and driving his convertible. He will be remembered for having a mischievous streak and many of his friends, and family too, have great "Larry" stories to tell. He was a wonderful role model for his family, was loved, and will be missed.
Larry is survived by his wife, Joan, and four children, Jane Johnson (Neal Allen) of Reinbeck, IA, Judy (Allen) Dale of Marshalltown, IA, AJ (Christy) Johnson of Urbandale, IA and Willie (Sandy) Johnson of Chatham, IL. Larry was the proud grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also remembered fondly by his many nephews and nieces.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Beverly "Bevo" Johnson, a sister, Phyllis Mills, and grandson, Bryan Dale.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church in Des Moines, IA. A reception at the church will follow the service. A private burial service will be at the Iowa Veterans' Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Achmed L. Johnson Family Scholarship at Wartburg College, 100 Wartburg Blvd., Waverly, IA 50677.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 10, 2019