Services
Ernst Funeral Home
80 NE Dartmoor Drive
Waukee, IA 50263
(515) 987-6881
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Lutheran Church of Hope
925 Jordan Creek Pkwy.
West Des Moines, IA
Adam Lee Holloway


1981 - 2019
Adam Lee Holloway Obituary
Adam Lee Holloway

Des Moines - Adam Lee Holloway entered this world and blessed our lives on August 4, 1981 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Unfortunately, due to a tragic automobile accident, he left our lives far too soon on July 13, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ernst Funeral Home, Waukee. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lutheran Church of Hope (925 Jordan Creek Pkwy., West Des Moines).

Adam leaves behind his father Jeff (Janette) Holloway and mother Lori (Bob) Staley. To view Adam's full obituary or leave condolences, please visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Harbor of Hope Mission, 3650 Cottage Grove Ave., Des Moines, IA 50311.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 17, 2019
