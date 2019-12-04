|
Adam Michael Meyer
On December 2nd, 2019 Adam Michael Meyer passed away at home. Born January 17th, 1985, Adam was a graduate of Johnston High School and became a culinary chef after graduation from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, IA.
Adam had a terrific sense of humor and a love for all sports and especially movies from the 80's and 90's. He played both football and baseball in High School. Adam was a kind and gentle soul who would always help someone in need.
He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his two nieces( Macy & Kennedy) and nephew. (Mack)
Adam is survived by his mother Susan Garrison (Robert Garrison) of Urbandale, IA; his father Michael Meyer (Tammy Meyer) of Madeira Beach, FL; his older sister Emily Kramer (Jeff Kramer) of Windsor Heights, IA; older brother Aaron Meyer (Erin Meyer) of Bondurant, IA; Step-brother Matthew Blackcloud (Kimberly Blackcloud ) of Columbus, Oh; Grandmother Dagmar Boal of Dubuque, IA; Grandparents William and Shirley Meyer of Dubuque, IA.
A private mass is being held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Blank Childrens Hospital, in memory of Adam Meyer, in honor of Macy Meyer, would be appreciated. The address is Blank Childrens Hospital at 1415 Woodland Ave. Suite 200 Des Moines, IA 50309.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019