Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Valley Church
4343 Fuller Road
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
West Des Moines - Adam Robert Dreeszen, 27, lost his courageous battle with esophageal cancer on February 5, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, February 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines and the funeral service on Saturday, February 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Valley Church, 4343 Fuller Road in West Des Moines.

Adam is survived by his wife, Kaylee; parents, Dan and Robbin Dreeszen, sister, Danielle Dreeszen; parents-in-law, Don and Robin Koster; and many loving family members and friends.

Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 7, 2019
