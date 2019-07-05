Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church
3900 Ashworth Road
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Adam Scott Rix


1982 - 2019
Adam Scott Rix Obituary
Adam Scott Rix

Norwalk - Superhero Adam Scott Rix, 36, flew to the next dimension on July 2, 2019. Adam was reunited with his sister, Stephanie Rix who passed in April of this year. Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 3900 Ashworth Road in West Des Moines. Adam will be laid to rest next to his sister, Stephanie at Waukee Cemetery.

Adam was born December 21, 1982 in Council Bluffs, IA to Joni (Loew) and Scott Rix. He was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy at the age of 2, but this did not define him. Adam graduated from Waukee High School and then on to Iowa State where he majored in history and graduated with his bachelor's degree. He worked for the movie theatre in high school and for Wells Fargo in the customer service area after college graduation.

Adam was blessed with the gift of gab and connected easily with others. He was a determined young man who always had a smile on his face and fun in his heart. The word stranger was foreign to him. Adam was a Raptors and Chicago Cubs fan and loved his superhero's, Captain America and Spider Man.

He will be dearly missed by his mother, Joni (Dave Heffernan) Rix; father, Scott (Tammy) Rix; grandparents, Larry and Dorothy Rix and Larry and Mary Jane Loew; aunts and uncles, Todd (Terri) Rix, Kris (Steve) Feld, Tom (Joan) Loew, and Dave Loew; many cousins, extended family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family where a charity will be determined at a later time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 5, 2019
