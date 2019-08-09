|
Adelia Elbertine "Tina" Kleber
Urbandale - Adelia Elbertine "Tina" Kleber, 100, passed away at her home in Urbandale Health Care Center on August 6, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 11 at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 12 at Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2317 Watrous Ave., Des Moines of which she was a long-time member. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery.
Tina was born in Croton, IA on May 10, 1919, the second of the nine children of McKinley and Bertha (Raines) McPherson. She graduated from Fort Madison High School in 1937. She and Carl Kleber married on June 17, 1944, and they made a home together in the Des Moines and Urbandale area where they raised their four children. She worked at the family business, Kleber Jewelry. She loved serving as a kindergarten Sabbath School teacher for over 50 years. She enjoyed, gardening, growing flowers, sewing, cooking, and spending time with her family.
Tina is survived by her children, Dennis Kleber of Frisco, TX, Joyce (Merwin) Stigge of Quemado, NM, and Patricia (Tim) Shelton of Polk City; grandchildren, Jennifer, Cathy, Michael, Shawna, Starla, Timmy, Nicole, Brett and Tiffany; fourteen great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Vera Mae Schlief and Alice Jean Ray. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; parents; her son, Terry Kleber and her siblings, Juanita Sportsman, Betty Hayes, and Hartley, Darrell, Edward and Ardith McPherson. Condolences are welcome at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 9, 2019