Adina C. Phillips
Des Moines - Adina Clarice (Johnson) Phillips, 85, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, June 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ronald Phillips, children Steven (Kandee), Lisa Moody (Kurt), Kris Judd (Peter) and Erik (Sara), brother Philip Johnson, 7 grandchildren, 3 greatgrandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Adina was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Phyllis Johnson of Des Moines.
Adina lived her entire life in Des Moines. She graduated from old North HIgh School in 1951. She met Ron as a young teen but they did not fall in love until years later, marrying in 1953. Adina loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Following the death of her parents, Adina spent time researching her Swedish and Welsh roots and even visited the home in the Welsh village her mother grew up in.
She also enjoyed friends from church and work, and was known for her humor and sweet personality. She especially enjoyed her 20 years of work at Iowa Methodist Hospital.
Adina was a creative writer and self-published a book that offered a comic perspective of small town life that included stories and characters from the family and friends she so loved.
Adina and Ron were active members of Community of Christ until health issues prevented them from attending. In spite of difficulties Adina retained a strong faith and love for God.
Her gentle, funny and loving presence will be missed by all who had the privilege of calling her friend and family
A memorial service will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at Northwest Community of Christ, 3003 62nd Street, Des Moines. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the MS Society.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 18, 2019