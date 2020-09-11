Agnes Roberta Dunbar Forret
Des Moines - Agnes Roberta Dunbar Forret, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10th at Trinity of Luther Park.
Roberta was born August 10th, 1928 in Indianola, Iowa to Stella Marie and Burdette Dunbar. Roberta was the youngest of six siblings. Growing up she enjoyed school, friendships and graduated from Grimes High School. She had a love of dancing and met Don Forret at a coal mine dance in Waukee. Roberta and Don married on April 14th, 1947. They lived in Chicago, Colfax, and Grimes before making Des Moines their home. Roberta enjoyed working, and was especially proud of her careers at Maytag and KRNT TV where she worked in advertising and also did modeling. Roberta loved to travel and spend time "On the Road again", visiting every state. She also loved times spent at her cabin in southern Iowa. Roberta was a member of Phi Tau Omega sorority, Omega Nu Chapter, Staves United Methodist Church, and member of American Legion Post 136.
For 92 years, it was a life well lived. She loved time with her family, and was an avid fan at all their sporting events, ringing a cowbell mercilessly and cheering with her whole heart. Dinner with her family she was sure to have chicken and noodles, but she would probably tell you to eat dessert first. She had a lifelong love of music, was known for her ability to turn any ordinary task into a party, and loved her traditions.
Roberta is survived by her daughters Toni Thompson and Jeri (Scott) Baysinger. Also surviving are her loving grandchildren Todd (Kim) Thompson, Andrea (Chris) Winslow, Jenni (Jen) Mitchell, Tia (DJ) Wollett, Jeremy (Natalie) Baysinger. She has 14 great-grandchildren Gavin Fedosa, Rylee, Jake, Matthew Thompson, Madison, Miranda, Morgan Clark, Alli & Alex Winslow, Hannah & Sophia Mitchell, Henry, Vera, and Remy Baysinger. One great-great-grandchild, Kyler Fedosa. She is survived by her companion of 20 years, Jim Haning along with his children and their families. As well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Her five siblings, June, Robert, Earl, Dorothy, and Maxine. Her husband, Don, newborn daughter, Vicky, and her son-in-law, Mike Thompson.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., with memorial service to begin at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 14th at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Burial will follow at Sunny Hill Cemetery in Grimes, IA. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
of Iowa. Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing is requested. The family extends our gratitude to the staff of Trinity Park for their loving care.