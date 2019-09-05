|
|
Aina Golly
Zearing - Aina M. Golly was born number 7 out of 11 children to James and Estella Savage in Marshalltown, IA and attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Marshalltown.
She quit school at the age of 17 to marry Warren D. Golly on April 23, 1950 and they were blessed with two children, John Dean and Laura Marie.
In honor of Aina, all of her great memories and a long life well lived, her family invites you to join them in celebrating her life at her visitation and funeral mass at the Dakins Center in Zearing, IA from 4:00-6:30 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 and one hour before the funeral on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (funeral starting at 10:00 a.m.). In keeping with her traditions, lunch will be served after mass and burial.
Special thanks to the staff members of Care Initiatives hospice program and the Zearing Health Care Center. In lieu of flowers and memorials, the family encourages donations to a hospice program.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 5, 2019