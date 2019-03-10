Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Al Aldridge Obituary
AL ALDRIDGE

Indianola - Al Aldridge, 93, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at The Village in Indianola. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The visitation will be held 4:00 to 8:00 Wednesday, March 13 at Overton Funeral Home with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Al's burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Warren County Historical Society, 1400 W 2nd Avenue, Indianola, IA 50125. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019
