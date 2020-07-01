Alan "Dale" Aycock



St. Augustine - Dale passed away at home in St. Augustine, FL from stomach cancer on June 27, 2020 at the age of 68. He was cremated and will be buried at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, IA. Services for Dale will be held at a later date.



Dale was born July 30, 1951 in Des Moines, IA and grew up in Highland Park. He graduated from North High School in 1969. After graduation he served in the US Air Force and then as a pressman for the Des Moines Register until retirement. He LOVED to hunt, fish, ride his Harley, and be with his family. Dale had the BEST sense of humor and always had everyone in laughter. He was known for his imitations, jokes, stories, and numerous voices. Dale also was known to his family as Frank, Frankie, or Franklin Samuel - no reason why, the names just stuck!



He is survived by his wife Linda; daughter Angie Filipsic (Bill), her children Ryan and Kyle; daughter Amy Sunner, her children Avery and Jack all of St. Augustine, FL. Brother Jim Aycock (Mary-Lou) and family of Texas; and Sister-in-Law Patti Aycock and family live in Washington. Dale was preceded in death by his brother Dick Aycock and parents Mack and Maxine Aycock.



PS Daddy- You were a good man Frankie! You will be missed & we love you!!!









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store