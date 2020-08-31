Alan Clifford Fuson



'I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race.' Timothy 4:7



Alan entered heaven on 8/29/2020 at age 73 after suffering complications from his 2nd heart surgery.



He was born in 1946, son of Albert and Eunice Fuson. He graduated from Roosevelt High in 1964. He married Penee Pfantz in 1965 and to this union, a son Brent entered their life. They divorced and he married Merry Snider in 2000. They moved to Florida in 1990. Together they run a lawn mowing and mobile home cleaning service for the snowbirds. Alan was still working every day at age 73. He was a very hard worker.



Alan loved animals, dogs, his horses, motorcycles, cars, camping and the Iowa State Fair. He met up with and kept up with many of his high school friends in Iowa for years during fair time and for high school reunions.



A memorial service will be held in Florida at a later date due to the coronavirus.



Surviving Alan are his wife Merry, son Brent, sister Pamela, other relatives and many friends. In lieu of memorials, it is asked you do one kind deed a day for someone, in memory of Alan's kindness.



'May the horses be ever free, May they ride along with thee. Ride free Alan with your beloved horses.'









