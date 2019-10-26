|
Dr. Alan L. Braun
Norwalk - Dr. Alan L. Braun, 68, passed away unexpectedly on October 23, 2019. He was born March 13, 1951 to Henry and Carolyn (Swanson) Braun.
Dr. Braun attended the University of Kansas where he graduated with his medical doctorate in 1976. He worked in private practice in Jefferson City for a number of years, and most recently served as a rheumatologist at Iowa Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center in Urbandale. Dr. Braun was an avid Jayhawks fan and Ham radio operator - NS0B. He was heavily involved with Boy Scouts, and in addition to mentoring each of his sons, went on to earn his Wood Badge. In addition to his other accomplishments, he was most proud of being named a member of the Iowa Electoral College.
He is survived by his wife, Penny; children, Michael, Katie, Matthew (June) Sarah, Joshua, Jared, Nathan and Aaron Braun; grandchildren, Ashtyn, Sydney, Autumn, Eve, Meara and Joseph; and siblings, Carolyn (Kevin) Smith and Robert Braun.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of his life will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon St., Des Moines.
Memorials may be directed to Turkey Hill Ranch Bible Camp in Vienna, Missouri and The Refuge in Winterset, Iowa.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019