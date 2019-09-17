Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hamilton's
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Emanuel Cemetery
Duluth, MN
Alan Richard Scherer Obituary
Alan Richard Scherer

West Des Moines - Alan Richard Scherer, 77, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 18 from 10:00 to 12:00 pm at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will follow at Noon. Burial will take place at Temple Emanuel Cemetery in Duluth, MN on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Alan was born on October 5, 1941 to Elsie and Charles Scherer in Newark, NJ. He attended the University of Miami where he met his loving wife, Anne. He began his work career with the Miami Herald Newspaper. Alan retired from the newspaper industry at the age of 60 where he had become the CFO of the Duluth News Tribune and became Comptroller and Tax Practitioner at his wife's firm, Anne Scherer, The Tax Lady. He also earned his Series 7 Broker and Investment Counselor designation and began his own business ASIS.

Left to mourn his loss is his loving wife of 52 years, Anne; sons, Gary (Lisa) and Joseph Scherer; grandchildren, Alana, Nolan, Colin, and Anika.

Please direct memorial contributions to the , Iowa Chapter.

Online condolences may be directed to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 17, 2019
