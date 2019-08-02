|
|
Albert Alonzo Montgomery III
Des Moines - Albert Alonzo Montgomery III, 89, husband and father passed away peacefully on the evening of Saturday, July 27th, 2019.
Born in Des Moines Iowa to Albert A. and Grace (Wright) Montgomery on August 10th, 1929, Albert was raised in his hometown of Stuart, Iowa. Albert was senior class president upon his graduation from high school in 1947.
After graduation, Albert enlisted in the United States Army where he served honorably for two years. In 1949 Mr. Montgomery enrolled at the State University of Iowa where he would meet his future wife Betty Russell. They would be married in 1953, the same year he graduated from the University of Iowa and began a second stint in the Army as an officer with the rank of Second Lieutenant.
Graduate school followed in 1954 with Mr. Montgomery earning his PHD in economics in 1960. In between, a move to Pullman Washington in 1958 began his career as a faculty member at Washington State University where he participated in many research and consulting projects resulting in multiple publications bearing his name. In 1973 Dr. Montgomery moved to Stone Mountain Georgia where he would work at Georgia State University in the Bureau of Business and Economic Research which included performing a great deal of work for the Georgia Forestry Association. Dr. Montgomery would retire Emeritus in 1993 from the Decision Science Department.
Upon retirement, Albert and Betty moved to Scottsdale Arizona where they enjoyed the subsequent twenty-five plus years traveling the world, spending time with family and friends and relaxing at their home.
Albert A. Montgomery will be remembered as an intelligent, caring, compassionate person who above all was modest.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara Yort and infant son Douglass Montgomery.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years; son Stephen Montgomery and wife Susan; daughter Christine Montgomery; son Matthew Montgomery; 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandsons.
A private family service will be held Friday, August 2nd at the Thurston-Rowe Funeral home in Litchfield, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's name can be made to the Foothills VNA Hospice, Winsted, Connecticut.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 2, 2019