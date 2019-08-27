Services
Stumpff Funeral Home - KIMBERLING CITY
65 Comfort Lane
Kimberling City, MO 65686-0338
(417) 739-4329
Albert Bagdonas
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stumpff Funeral Home - KIMBERLING CITY
65 Comfort Lane
Kimberling City, MO 65686-0338
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Stumpff Funeral Home - KIMBERLING CITY
65 Comfort Lane
Kimberling City, MO 65686-0338
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Elks Lodge #2505
Kimberling City, IA
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Springfield, IA
Albert "Al" Bagdonas


1927 - 2019
Albert "Al" Bagdonas Obituary
Albert "Al" Bagdonas

- - Albert "Al" Bagdonas was born September 8, 1927 in Chicago, IL and departed this life on August 24, 2019. He is survived by his three daughters: Laura Gallagher (Vincent Budway), Carol Craven and R. Linda Meyerhoeffer (Stoney) as well as two grandsons: Matthew and Dylan Gallagher. He served in the Merchant Marines and Navy during WWII and the Korean War. Al earned his Bachelors and Masters from Drake University where he attended on a football scholarship. He was a member of the team that won the Salad Bowl (now known as the Fiesta Bowl) in 1949 and he later earned a player of the decade award. Al was also an active member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity during college. He retired as a Vice Principal from East High School in the Des Moines School system in 1983 and then moved to Kimberling City, MO on Table Rock Lake with his wife, Rhea (deceased 1993), where they enjoyed fishing, playing bridge, square dancing and travel. Al remarried Margaret Joan (deceased 2014) in 1995 and together they enjoyed the Elks, travel and dinners with friends. Al also enjoyed hunting, golf, poker and organizing special dining events with his circle of friends who were also an amazing support system enabling him to continue to live independently up until a few months ago.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00am Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, MO. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11:00am at Stumpff Funeral Chapel with Father Joji Vincent officiating. Immediately following will be a celebration of life gathering for family and friends at the Elks Lodge #2505 in Kimberling City, MO. Burial with full military honors will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00am at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Al's honor may be made to Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church in Kimberling City, MO, the or to the .
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 27, 2019
