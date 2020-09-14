Albert F. "Bud" Wiuff



Albert F. "Bud" Wiuff Age 91, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at MercyOne Johnston Hospice Care in Johnston, Iowa. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 18th, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Ankeny Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Todd Hessel. Following the service there will be a gathering in the outdoor courtyard. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday September 19th, at the Harlan Cemetery in Harlan, Iowa.









