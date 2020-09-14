1/
Albert F. "Bud" Wiuff
Albert F. "Bud" Wiuff

Albert F. "Bud" Wiuff Age 91, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at MercyOne Johnston Hospice Care in Johnston, Iowa. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 18th, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Ankeny Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Todd Hessel. Following the service there will be a gathering in the outdoor courtyard. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday September 19th, at the Harlan Cemetery in Harlan, Iowa.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
