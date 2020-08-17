1/1
Albert J. Koloski
Albert J. Koloski

Des Moines -

Albert (AL) Joseph Koloski was born in Des Moines, Iowa on December 6, 1940, to Frank & Catherine (Wood) Koloski. Al attended Stowe Elementary, Wilson Jr. high & graduated from Des Moines Technical High School. During his youth he helped his Dad & Mom at the Outlook Park Grocery Store which they owned at E. 32nd & Washington.

Al joined the Army and was stationed in Germany. After his honorable discharge he worked for Dial Finance in the printing department and Wells Fargo. Al owned a summer home on 4h Crow Wing Lake at Park Rapids, Mn. He loved to fish and was usually on the lake… He also loved Sports, Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Vikings. He also loved his dog GiGi Who was constantly by his side.

Al was a devoted Son... taking care of his Dad at home prior to death from cancer. Al also took care of his beloved Mother at home prior to her death January 11th, 2006. Al is survived by many cousins, and good friend Jerry Nissen. Al was predeceased by his parents, grandparents and many Aunts & Uncles. Al was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Private graveside services were held at Glendale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Food Bank of Iowa.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
