Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Avenue
Des Moines, IA
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Avenue
Des Moines, IA
Albert W. Cole Sr. Obituary
Albert W. Cole, Sr.

Des Moines - Albert W. Cole, Sr. passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA. He was born on January 16th, 1931, to Albert and Maude Cole. He attended Roosevelt High School and Drake University, playing football for both.

Al was called to service in the Air Force during the Korean War. After the service he had a very good sales career in the graphic arts. He was a waterfowl hunter traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada. He had a passion for auto racing, both stock car and sprint cars. His teams did very well, winning several championships, which placed him in the Knoxville Hall of Fame. He did most of this with his two sons, Al Jr. and Rick, of whom he was very proud.

Al was Past Master of Acanthus Lodge #632, and High Priest of Ascalon Chapter 139, Royal Arch Masons.

Survivors include sons, Albert (Skip) Jr. (Kathy) Cole & Richard (Nikki) Cole, three grandchildren, step children, Gary, Janet, and Julie who he loved very much. Preceding him in death was wife Gloria and brother Richard.

A memorial service will be 11am, Monday, April 8, 2019, Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312. The family will greet friends from 9:30am till service time on Monday. Burial of cremains will be at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines at a later time.

Memorials may be directed to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, Knoxville, IA, or Acanthus Lodge #632, Des Moines, IA.

Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 5, 2019
