Alberta Belkey
Waukee - Alberta died, Saturday at Mercy Hospice in Johnston at 90 years of age.
Family will greet friends one hour prior to her funeral which will be, 10:30 AM, Wednesday at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Interment will follow in the Leon Cemetery.
Alberta is survived by her sons, Keith and Kenneth Belkey, both of Waukee, brother, Lynn Blevins, sisters, Beverly Davis and Marcia MeKee.
Memorial may be directed to the Waukee Community Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 18, 2019