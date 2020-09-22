Alberta 'Bert' Ferderber-Stiles
Johnston - Our beautiful mother, Alberta "Bert" Gianni Ferderber-Stiles passed away on September 18, 2020. Bert, the epitome of style and class, was born on June 12, 1927 in Melcher, Iowa to Alberto & Aldegonda (Contri) Gianni who emigrated from Northern Italy in the early 1900's. Mom was a devout Catholic and very proud of her Italian heritage.
After Bert graduated from Melcher High School she moved to Des Moines and began a 13 year career with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. Along the way she met our dad, Louie Ferderber of Madrid, Iowa. They were married on August 17, 1957 and to this union three daughters were born - Ann, Susie, and Bridgie.
Bert and Louie were proprietors of the Woodland Sundries located at 17th and Woodland in the Sherman Hill neighborhood of Des Moines. Many would describe "The Store" like a small town soda fountain. Louie concocted amazing homemade soups in the "back room" while Bert charmed everyone with her beautiful smile and endless zest for life. The Store was often called "2nd Precinct" because Des Moines' finest could be found there at all hours of the day. The Store catered to an eclectic mix of people, whom Bert often described as "colorful"!
After Bert and Louie sold The Store, Bert found yet another career as a Bridal Consultant at Schaffers Bridal Shop then located at 8th & Walnut in downtown Des Moines. Bert worked under the tutelage of Barney & Barbara Tabach whom to this day remain very close friends.
Louie passed away on May 4, 1997. Shortly after he died, Bert's high school friend Vi Radosevich-Stiles passed away. Bert had been a bridesmaid in Vi's wedding to Jim Stiles. In August of 1997 Bert got together for lunch with Jim, who were both mourning the loss of their long time spouses. Well....fast forward to June 12, 1998 and we had a wedding! A match made in heaven!
Waiting for Bert in heaven is our dad Louie Ferderber, her parents Alberto & Aldegonda Gianni, brother, Fernando Gianni, sisters Ann Ortale and Mary Gianni along with extended family and assorted friends.
Left to continue her legacy of positivity, love, and joy are her husband Dr. Jim Stiles of Johnston and daughters, Ann Hockins and husband Jim, Susie Guest and husband Todd, and Bridget Brass and husband Randy. Her grandchildren are Andrew Hockins, wife Annie and daughters Riley, Mia, Reggie and Ryan; Emily Hockins, husband Nate Efkamp and son Louie; Sam Guest; Maxwell Guest; Gabrielle Musselman, husband Taylor and their daughter joining us in November, and Brian Brass.
Her stepchildren are Mike Stiles and wife Cheryl, Bruce Stiles and wife Chantal, Melissa Stiles and partner Kathleen Walsh, and Susan Stiles and husband Marino Marcich. Step-grandchildren are Justin Stiles and fiancé Kristen Prentice, Drew Stiles, Taylor Kadel, Brendan Stiles, Pascale Stiles and partner Jerome Baron, Emilie Stiles, Matthew Stiles, Luka Marcich, Niko Marcich, and Maja Marcich.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00pm on Friday, September 25th at St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church, 4600 Meredith Drive, Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5 to 7pm on Thursday, September 24th at Iles - Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines.
Bert's funeral mass will be live-streamed on Friday, September 25th around 2:00pm from St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church. A link will be shared shortly before 2:00pm at the top of her obituary on the Iles Funeral Homes website www.ilescares.com
COVID-10 Reminder - Let's keep each other safe. Masks required and don't forget about social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic School, 1265 East 9th Street, Des Moines 50316.
Our family would like to thank Jenn, Miranda,Sister Cigi, Denise and the entire staff at the Bishop Drumm Care Center. The Sisters Ferderber would like to thank Jim Stiles for all the love, fun adventures, and care he gave to Mom. Raise a glass to Bert, she would prefer a Dirty Martini or glass of Cabernet.
Salute'