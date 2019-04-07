|
Alberta "Bert" Henry
Des Moines - Alberta "Bert" Henry, age 71 and our beloved mother, passed away peacefully on April 3rd after a courageous battle of lung cancer. Mom was born on July 31, 1947 to the late Albert Frisch and Phyllis Douglas in Sewickley, PA. She shared stories of her youngers years growing up in "the hills" of Pennsylvania, having a dirt floor and an outhouse.
When mom was young, her family moved to "the big city", Des Moines, Iowa. Mom attended beauty school and often experimented new hair techniques on her unsuspecting daughters (there are holiday and school pictures to prove it). While raising her four daughters on her own, she attended DMACC and earned her associates degree in business. She eventually retired from the United States Post Office after 20 years of service.
Mom leaves behind her sister, Jane (Hadley) Libbey and brother, Jon Douglas Frisch; four daughters Lisa Ford, Valerie Decker, Deborah (Joedy) VanVelzen and Donna Ford; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Frisch.
Mom was a woman of great faith, always taking advantage of spreading the word of God. She had an unfiltered sense of humor, enjoyed watching Fox News, crafting jewelry, coloring her hair various flashy colors, and rescuing animals. She was just simply an amazing woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. We were blessed to have her and now Heaven is celebrating her arrival.
Our family would like to thank the Unity Point at Home Hospice team, the Taylor House staff, and our friends in supporting our family during mom's journey home.
At mom's request, there will be no memorial or funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kiya Koda Human Society of Indianola, IA or the Taylor House of Des Moines, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019