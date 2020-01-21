|
|
Alberta Hull
Des Moines -
Alberta (Berta) Hull, 92, went to her heavenly home Sunday, January 19th. Celebration Services will be held at Grandview Park Funeral Home, Friday, January 24th. Visitation is from 12:30 until 1:30 with the memorial service immediately following.
Berta had many interests: taking pictures, baking pies and cakes and sharing them, bowling, traveling, and having coffee and dessert with family and friends. She never missed an opportunity to meet new people, make new friends, and cherish each relationship.
Berta met Bob, the love of her life, in 7th grade at Woodrow Wilson Jr. High and graduated with him from East High in 1945. They were married September 11th, 1948, after Bob returned from Italy, where he served in the Army. He would lovingly say, 'I chased her 'til she caught me. Bob passed in August 1995.
Berta lived in the same home for 62 years and loved hosting parties for her many groups of friends and relatives from Fourmile, Grandview golf course, the telephone company, and the neighborhood.
Berta is survived by son Gary and grandsons Jason (Tori) and Jared, great-grandsons Jonathon and Mason, and sister Shirley Dalton (Kenny). She is preceded in death by her brother Jack Hood and sister Carol Wessel (Gene). She leaves many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Center at Luther Park.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020