Alden B. Kimpston
Alden B. Kimpston

Des Moines - Alden B. Kimpston, 85, passed away on September 17, 2020, at Wesley Acres, Des Moines. His family will be holding a private service to honor and remember this loving father and grandfather.

Alden Bruce Kimpston, son of Francis and Pearl (Procter) Kimpston, was born on November 3, 1934, in Union Township in northeast Iowa. He worked for 41 years at International Paper (formerly known as Cherry Burrell) in Cedar Rapids.

In July of 1960, he married Judy Johnson, and they built their home in Shueyville, Iowa. They raised two sons, Bruce and Craig. After Alden's retirement, they moved to West Des Moines, Iowa, to be near their children and grandchildren.

Alden was a quiet, well-respected man. He loved the state of Iowa, birds, reading, and spending time with family. He was known for his tremendous work ethic, as well as his gentle and easy-going personality.

Alden was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers and sisters, and his wife Judy. He is lovingly remembered by his children: Bruce (Mary) and Craig (Jill); his grandchildren: Chris (Kelsey), Emily, Hunter, and Noah: his great-grandchild Joanna: and his sister-in-law Ann Kimpston.

Memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or a church/charity of your choice.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
