|
|
Aleta Josephine (Jo) Etheridge
Des Moines, Iowa - Jo Etheridge passed away May 30, 2019 at her home in Indianola. She was born on June 13, 1924 in Louisville, Mississippi to Noah and Bertha Carroll.
Jo married Woodrow Wilson Etheridge in 1942, and he was soon deployed overseas serving in the US Army. During World War II, she was a ship welder for Kaiser Shipyard in Washington State and later moved to Oakridge, Tennessee where she worked for Clinton Engineer Works on research and development of the atomic bomb. In 1945, after the war, she and Woodrow settled in Des Moines, Iowa and had two daughters, Phillis and Shaun. Jo worked 42 years as an underwriter for EMC Insurance Companies before retiring in 1990.
Jo is survived by her daughter, Shaun Lundberg (Steve) of Indianola; her sister Elaine Glass of Des Moines; five grandchildren, David Alfstad (Kris), Michael Alfstad, Ashley Jacobsen (Luke), Cody Lundberg, and Philip Lundberg; great-grandchildren Nick Alfstad, Cassandra Alfstad, Hannah Alfstad, Seth Alfstad, and Loftan Alfstad.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Woodrow; daughter Phillis; and her two brothers Maurice and Bill Carroll.
Jo will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019