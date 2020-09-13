1/1
Alex A. Oshry

Ankeny - Alex Allen Oshry, 22, of Ankeny formerly of Sioux Falls, passed away September 10, 2020, from a short and sudden battle with brain cancer.

Alex was born May 12, 1998, and is survived by his mother, Nafija Banker, and his father, David Banker. Growing up he attended Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, SD. Alex enjoyed helping encourage others professionally as an Operations Manager at Old Navy in Altoona, Iowa, where he had truly enjoyed working for the past three years. He treasured his Old Navy family!

He loved spending time with his recently acquired golden retriever puppy, Tucker. Alex also loved helping those less fortunate than himself in any way he could. But, most of all, Alex's love for his Christian religion was one of his true passions.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 12 noon at the Harrisburg United Methodist Church in Harrisburg, South Dakota. (social distancing and wearing of mask will be expected) To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
