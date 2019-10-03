|
Alex Gaumer
Des Moines - Alex was born 01/08/1990 and died Saturday, 09/28/2019 at 29.
Alex was a loving person with a huge heart. He enjoyed fishing, singing karaoke, disc golf and spending time with friends and family.
Alex leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Stan and Glenda Gaumer of Indianola, sister, Terra Siefkas Brown, nephews, Blake Siefkas and Trayvon Brown, niece, Abbygail Brown as well as other relatives and many friends.
Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Saturday 10/05/2019 at 2:00 pm. Family will greet friends from 12:30 to 2:00 prior to services.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a tribute to be decided at a later date.
Online at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 3, 2019