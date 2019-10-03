Services
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
Alex Gaumer


1990 - 2019
Alex Gaumer Obituary
Alex Gaumer

Des Moines - Alex was born 01/08/1990 and died Saturday, 09/28/2019 at 29.

Alex was a loving person with a huge heart. He enjoyed fishing, singing karaoke, disc golf and spending time with friends and family.

Alex leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Stan and Glenda Gaumer of Indianola, sister, Terra Siefkas Brown, nephews, Blake Siefkas and Trayvon Brown, niece, Abbygail Brown as well as other relatives and many friends.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Saturday 10/05/2019 at 2:00 pm. Family will greet friends from 12:30 to 2:00 prior to services.

Memorials may be directed to his family for a tribute to be decided at a later date.

Online at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 3, 2019
