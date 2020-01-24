|
|
Alexander Florent "Swede" Pontier, son of Arthur Pontier and Aglae (Goubet) Pontier was born April 23, 1931 in Carlisle, Iowa and passed from this life Saturday, January 18, 2020 at VA Central Iowa Health Care System at 88 years of age.
Swede received his education in the country schools of Clarke County and graduated from Osceola High School in 1950. He served his country with the United States Army from 1955-1957.
He was united in marriage to Donna Lou (Powell) Pontier on December 5, 1953 at Woodburn, IA and Michael, Jay and Yvette blessed this union.
Swede worked at various places over the years such as Solar Aircraft in the 1950's, City of Osceola and the Water Department in the 1960's and Massey Ferguson from 1967-1981. Most recently, Swede had worked at First Federated Church and the First United Methodist Church in Des Moines until his retirement in 1996. Swede and his wife Donna enjoyed square dancing together and were member of square dancing clubs in Indianola and Des Moines. He was also a member of the Jordan United Methodist Church, U.A.W. and enjoyed fishing, hunting and attending I-Cubs games.
Those relatives who preceded Swede in death were his parents, Arthur and Aglae; wife, Donna Lou Pontier; brothers, Frank and Arthur Pontier; sisters, Florence Mortale, Celeste Herron; brothers-in-law, Arman Mortale, Ralph Herron, Marion Powell, Basil Powell; sisters-in-law, Virginia Viola Powell and Donna Powell.
Swede leaves to cherish his memory; sons, Michael E. (Donna) Pontier of Omaha, NE, Jay (Betty) Pontier of Des Moines, IA; daughter, Yvette (Tim) Hansen of Huxley, IA; grandchildren, Alexander, Nathan, David (Sara), Jeremy, Jozeph and Elyssa; great-grandchildren, Josephine and Jacqueline; sisters-in-law, Willodean Pontier of Osceola, IA, LuElla Pontier of Osceola, IA and Margaret (Dennis) Murr of Dallas, IA as well as many nieces and nephews other relatives and many friends.
Services will be held at Osceola United Methodist Church, Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kathye Harrington-Taber officiating.
The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Kale Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in the Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Jordan United Methodist Church, 1950 SE 4th St., Des Moines, Iowa 50315.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020