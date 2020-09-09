1/1
Alexander Scott Yeager
Alexander Scott Yeager

Norwalk - Alexander Scott Yeager, 17, died from complications associated with Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome (4p-) on September 8, 2020. Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA with visitation on Wednesday, September 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. and the memorial service on Thursday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m.

Alex attended Norwalk High School and enjoyed bowling and walks in his wheelchair. He loved throwing his pillow pets, swinging in his swing donated by Make-a-Wish, and ringing bells.

Alex is survived by his parents, George and Valerie; his sisters, Taylor and Charlotte; grandparents, George and Ronda Yeager, Kathy and Steve Weeks; great-grandparents, Norma and Martin Stevenson and Floyd Eklov; uncles, Rob Eklov and Cody (Whitney) Eklov; aunt, Amy Yeager; cousins, Kristen, Caleb, Paige, Addison, Zoey, Eanna and Jameson; and a host of other loving family members.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Eklov; and great-grandparents, Dennis Howard, Darlene Eklov, Ronald and Jacqueline Weston, and Donald and Bertha Yeager.

Memorial may be directed to the family and condolences expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
SEP
17
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
