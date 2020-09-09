Alexander Scott Yeager
Norwalk - Alexander Scott Yeager, 17, died from complications associated with Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome (4p-) on September 8, 2020. Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA with visitation on Wednesday, September 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. and the memorial service on Thursday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m.
Alex attended Norwalk High School and enjoyed bowling and walks in his wheelchair. He loved throwing his pillow pets, swinging in his swing donated by Make-a-Wish, and ringing bells.
Alex is survived by his parents, George and Valerie; his sisters, Taylor and Charlotte; grandparents, George and Ronda Yeager, Kathy and Steve Weeks; great-grandparents, Norma and Martin Stevenson and Floyd Eklov; uncles, Rob Eklov and Cody (Whitney) Eklov; aunt, Amy Yeager; cousins, Kristen, Caleb, Paige, Addison, Zoey, Eanna and Jameson; and a host of other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Eklov; and great-grandparents, Dennis Howard, Darlene Eklov, Ronald and Jacqueline Weston, and Donald and Bertha Yeager.
Memorial may be directed to the family
