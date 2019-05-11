Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens
121 NW 60th Ave.
Des Moines, IA
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens
121 NW 60th Ave.
Des Moines, IA
Ankeny - Alfred Ensley, 85, passed away on May 9, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. He was born March 31, 1934, to Fred and Ester Ensley.

Al retired from Armstrong Tire and Rubber and later retired from the U.S. Army. He was a member of The Shriners, East Gate Masonic Lodge, and Weslaco Elks Lodge.

Al is survived by his wife of 68 years, Donna; children, Alan Ensley and Paula Ensley; granddaughter, Stephanie (Ben) Lake; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Dakota Lake; many nieces and nephews, as well as other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his six siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. also at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the or in loving memory of Al.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 11 to May 12, 2019
