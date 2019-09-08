Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Rasmussen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred "Rass" Rasmussen


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred "Rass" Rasmussen Obituary
Alfred "Rass" Rasmussen

Indianola formerly Des Moines - Alfred Junior "Rass" Rasmussen, 79, died at home on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 9 at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home. Graveside services will immediately follow, 11 a.m. Monday at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Rass was born on November 26, 1939 in Bottineau, North Dakota. He graduated from high school then went on to serve in the U. S. Army for three years. He became an iron worker and member of the Iron Workers Union Local 67. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his former wife, Donna Hesseltine; her family including her children, Rich and Ron Hesseltine and Rebecca Clearwater; and her four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Clarence "Clancy" Rasmussen.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now