Alfred "Rass" Rasmussen
Indianola formerly Des Moines - Alfred Junior "Rass" Rasmussen, 79, died at home on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 9 at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home. Graveside services will immediately follow, 11 a.m. Monday at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Rass was born on November 26, 1939 in Bottineau, North Dakota. He graduated from high school then went on to serve in the U. S. Army for three years. He became an iron worker and member of the Iron Workers Union Local 67. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his former wife, Donna Hesseltine; her family including her children, Rich and Ron Hesseltine and Rebecca Clearwater; and her four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Clarence "Clancy" Rasmussen.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019