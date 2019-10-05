Services
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Kellogg Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Anderson


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Anderson Obituary
Alice Anderson

Kellogg - Alice Anderson, 89, of Kellogg died on October 1, 2019, at the Comfort House in Pella under Hospice of Pella care.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 7th at the Kellogg Christian Church. Burial will be in Our Silent City Cemetery in Kellogg.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell with the family present from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

For aditional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website, smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now