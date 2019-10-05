|
Alice Anderson
Kellogg - Alice Anderson, 89, of Kellogg died on October 1, 2019, at the Comfort House in Pella under Hospice of Pella care.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 7th at the Kellogg Christian Church. Burial will be in Our Silent City Cemetery in Kellogg.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell with the family present from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
For aditional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website, smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 5, 2019