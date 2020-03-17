|
Alice Anne Akers
Des Moines - Alice Anne Akers, 95, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Des Moines at Wesley Acres. Services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
She married Beebe Akers in 1949 in Jefferson, IA. Alice is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, brother, and sister-in-law. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law.
Contributions may be made to IPTV or . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020