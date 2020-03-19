|
|
Alice Arlene Donahoe
Des Moines - Alice Arlene Mason Donahoe, 101, died peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Wesley Acres in Des Moines, Iowa. Alice was born February 3, 1919 in Ankeny, Iowa to Edward and Hada Mason. Alice graduated from Ankeny High School and the American Institute of Business in Des Moines. She worked at Pioneer Hi-Bred and then for several years at Medical Center Anesthesiologists until her retirement.
Alice was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was an avid gardener - well into her nineties, and enjoyed sharing flowers and produce with her neighbors, family and friends. She was a beautiful seamstress, an excellent cook, and an avid New York Yankees fan. Alice loved to travel. Her favorite destination was Hawaii where she and her late husband, Edward spent many winters.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Donahoe, Jr.; son, Charles; her parents; and brothers, Glenn, Harold and William. She is survived by her brother, Robert of Chester, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
Alice's family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff at John Stoddard Health Center, Wesley Acres, Hospice, and to her devoted and caring friend, Jolene Lewis, and to her dear friend, Virginia. Their kindness and patience goes beyond measure.
Alice will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Church in West Des Moines.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020