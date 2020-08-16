1/1
Alice "Lou" Greenman
Alice "Lou" Greenman

St. Charles - Funeral Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Charles Parish in St. Charles. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at St. Charles Cemetery.

Those relatives who preceded Lou in death were her parents, Wayne Jennings Myers and Theo Raye Browne; step-father, Donald Browne; first husband, Owen Russell Beede; second husband, Wilbur L. Greenman; son, David Noel Beede; sisters, Jean Reynolds, Donna Hatfield and Carole "Dena" Armstrong.

Lou is survived by her grandson, Michael (Melisa) Beede of Ankeny, IA; sister, Sally Wharff of Norwalk, IA as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Charles Parish Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
