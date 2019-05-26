Services
Alice Gullion-Blalock

Ann Arbor, MI - Alice Gullion-Blalock passed away May 3, 2019 at 2:50 pm at the Arbor Hospice Residence in Saline, MI. A lifetime Iowa native and long-time Des Moines south-sider, Alice spent her last years living with her son in Ann Arbor due to early onset Alzheimer's disease. After complications arising from a fall left her unable to recover, she was forced to make her departure from this world. Alice is survived by her son and only child, Robert "Bo" Blalock and daughter-in-law Jewel; her siblings Mary and Tom; and nieces, Laura, Katie, and Sam.

A reception celebrating Alice's life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019
