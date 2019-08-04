Services
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Alice Hanrahan


1926 - 2019
Alice Hanrahan Obituary
Alice Hanrahan

Urbandale - Alice Hanrahan, age 92, of Urbandale, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 19, 2019.

Alice Mae Paulson was born on September 19, 1926 in Itasca, Illinois to Russell and Hannah Paulson.She attended Glenbard Township High School in Itasca. From 1944 to 1948 she attended Drake University, receiving degrees in English and Sociology. On September 4, 1948, Alice married Ray Hanrahan of Des Moines.In 1958, they moved to Urbandale.Ray and Alice were married for 59 years. Alice was a social worker for Polk County and also worked part time in the Iowa House of Representatives as a Legislative Aide. Alice enjoyed painting, drawing and tending to her rose garden.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Judge Ray Hanrahan, who passed away November 18, 2007, and her brother, Kenneth Paulson of Yorba Linda, California.

Alice is survived by her son, Jeff Hanrahan and his wife, Denise of Houston, Texas, and her daughters, Janice Hanrahan, of Phoenix, Arizona and Roxanne Antisdel, and her husband Kirby, of Urbandale. Alice has two grandchildren, Victoria and Patrick Hanrahan and two great grandchildren, Holly and Ella Hanrahan, of Houston, Texas.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 8 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Iles Funeral Home, Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, Iowa. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 9, at Westover, followed by interment at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019
