Alice Helen Fisher
Glenview, IL formerly of Des Moines - Alice Helen Fisher, age 86, passed away on October 29, 2019 in Glenview, IL, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
She was the devoted mother of two children, Susan Fisher of Wilmette, IL, and Stephen Fisher, of Joplin, MO; the loving mother-in-law of Jonathan Yenkin; and caring grandmother of Alex and Max Yenkin. She was preceded in death by her much beloved husband, Alvin Fisher; her sister Evelyn Zanetello; and her brother-in-law, Anthony Zanetello.
Born in Berlin, Germany, Alice spent most of her childhood in Chicago, IL. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.S. in Business Administration and was among one of the first groups of women to study accounting.
Alice was a licensed social worker and worked for the Iowa Department of Human Services Division of Adult, Children, and Family Services from 1985 until her retirement in 1998. There, she managed Iowa's Independent Living Foster Care Placement program for youth in foster care, age 16 and older. From 1975 to 1983, she served the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State. Her work for the Secretary of State included administrating programs that supported Iowa's small family farms.
She was a long-time member of Beth El Jacob Synagogue, Des Moines and more recently a member of Des Moines' Tifereth Israel Synagogue.
Services are pending with arrangements being made by Iles Funeral Homes - Dunn's Chapel. For more information go to www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019