Services
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Helen Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Helen Fisher Obituary
Alice Helen Fisher

Glenview, IL formerly of Des Moines - Alice Helen Fisher, age 86, passed away on October 29, 2019 in Glenview, IL, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was the devoted mother of two children, Susan Fisher of Wilmette, IL, and Stephen Fisher, of Joplin, MO; the loving mother-in-law of Jonathan Yenkin; and caring grandmother of Alex and Max Yenkin. She was preceded in death by her much beloved husband, Alvin Fisher; her sister Evelyn Zanetello; and her brother-in-law, Anthony Zanetello.

Born in Berlin, Germany, Alice spent most of her childhood in Chicago, IL. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.S. in Business Administration and was among one of the first groups of women to study accounting.

Alice was a licensed social worker and worked for the Iowa Department of Human Services Division of Adult, Children, and Family Services from 1985 until her retirement in 1998. There, she managed Iowa's Independent Living Foster Care Placement program for youth in foster care, age 16 and older. From 1975 to 1983, she served the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State. Her work for the Secretary of State included administrating programs that supported Iowa's small family farms.

She was a long-time member of Beth El Jacob Synagogue, Des Moines and more recently a member of Des Moines' Tifereth Israel Synagogue.

Services are pending with arrangements being made by Iles Funeral Homes - Dunn's Chapel. For more information go to www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -