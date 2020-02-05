|
Alice Katherine (Tripp) Wolf
Urbandale - Alice Katherine (Tripp) Wolf was born November 14, 1925 to parents JR Tripp and Florence (Shedd) Tripp in the Napier Iowa area.
Early school teachers wrote favorably about her— good student, always happy and responsive.
Alice was a beautiful person in appearance and personality. She moved to a farm near Paton, Iowa with the family in 1935. There she was a childhood companion for older brother Herman Tripp. Later, Sister
Norma and Alice cuddled baby sister Elizabeth Ann who slept between them in their upstairs north bedroom of the farm home.
She helped take care of that little girl until their mother made the satin wedding gown in which Alice married high school sweetheart Darwin V. Wolf on New Year's Day 1943 at the Paton Methodist Church.
The couple made their home in various areas of Des Moines for the rest of their lives. They were active members of the United Brethren Evangelical Church and later Unity Church, both in the Des Moines area.
Alice was excellent with numbers, utilizing those skills at Newhouse Paper Company and Electrical Service & Sales. Later when husband Darwin was in Executive Sales of WHO TV, Alice volunteered in the Gift Shop of the Botanical Center for more than 15 years, carrying out important responsibilities there.
Alice was preceded in death by husband Darwin, their cherished German Shepherds and Rottweilers; both parents, sister Norma Miller, brother Herman Tripp; and many relatives, cousins and friends.
She will be missed dearly by sister Elizabeth Goode, sister-in-law Clara Tripp; Darwin's nephew Richard Wolf; Tripp nephews Clifford and Jerry; nephew, James R. Miller and nieces Connie Miller Cook, Angela Miller Fisher; their spouses and children; and those cousins and friends who are still living.
Alice left to be in the Bosom of God, on January 28, 2020, to join many of her loved ones,
Memorial Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Paton Cemetery, Paton, IA. Donations may be given in lieu of flowers to Shriners' Hospitals for Children, or Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020