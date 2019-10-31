Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Lambertz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice L. Lambertz


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice L. Lambertz Obituary
Alice L. Lambertz

Des Moines - Alice Lambertz, 85, passed away on October 30, 2019, at Valley View Village in Des Moines. She was born in Mallard, Iowa, on July 24, 1934 to Elvia and Orpha Petticord.

Alice was the youngest of 11 children. She was a homemaker, always taking care of her family. Alice was a nature lover and enjoyed camping, fishing, and being at Saylorville Lake. When she was younger she sang and played instruments with her siblings. Her greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alice is survived by her children, Allen (Nancy) Lambertz and Pam (Bill) Pierce; three grandchildren, Ken (Sonya) Pierce, Erica (Justin) Sand, and Derrick (Summer) Lambertz; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Logan and Mason Sand. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; parents; and 10 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., in Des Moines. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:30 a.m., also at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -