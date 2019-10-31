|
Alice L. Lambertz
Des Moines - Alice Lambertz, 85, passed away on October 30, 2019, at Valley View Village in Des Moines. She was born in Mallard, Iowa, on July 24, 1934 to Elvia and Orpha Petticord.
Alice was the youngest of 11 children. She was a homemaker, always taking care of her family. Alice was a nature lover and enjoyed camping, fishing, and being at Saylorville Lake. When she was younger she sang and played instruments with her siblings. Her greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Alice is survived by her children, Allen (Nancy) Lambertz and Pam (Bill) Pierce; three grandchildren, Ken (Sonya) Pierce, Erica (Justin) Sand, and Derrick (Summer) Lambertz; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Logan and Mason Sand. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; parents; and 10 brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., in Des Moines. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:30 a.m., also at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019