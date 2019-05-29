Resources
Alice M. Winburn 90 of Urbandale, IA , Passed away May 9th at Mercy Hospital West.

She was born June 10th, 1929 She leaves behind to cherish her memory A son Robert Winburn of Urbandale IA. A son Bruce Dieckman(Lori) of Denver CO. and a daughter Deborah Sandvold(Craig) of Lone Tree, CO and a brother Herbert Maynard of Cedar Rapids, IA. She was preceded in death by her Husband James R Winburn, a Sister Jean Fairhurst, and a brother Rick Maynard, any condolences can be made directly to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019
