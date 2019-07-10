|
|
Alice Mae Garvin
Des Moines - Alice Mae Garvin, 95, passed away on July 5, 2019 at the Madrid Home Community's. She was born in Maryville, Missouri, on December 16, 1923, to Joseph and Edith (Bradley) Golay.
Alice was a member of the East Side Church of the Nazarene where she also taught Sunday school. She was very helpful and supportive to everyone especially her family. She would visit shut-in and was a natural caregiver.
Alice is survived by her son, Wesley Garvin; daughter, Betty Beck; 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Roger Garvin; infant daughters, Naomi, Joyce and twins-Raye and Kaye.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 11:00 am-12:00 pm, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm following the visitation.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 10, 2019