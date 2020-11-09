Alice Mae Lumadue
Des Moines - Alice Mae Lumadue, 89, died November 7, 2020, at the home of Scotty and Susan Bowman.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Anslem and Ocie Schaffer; her husband of 69 years, Lionel Lumadue; her sisters, Lillian Brown and Becky Wickham; her sons, Michael and Steven; her daughters, Sandra, Peggy and Patricia; and her great-granddaughter Willow Brown.
She is survived by her sons Daniel (Michelle), Andy (Diana), Brian (Rose), and Richard; her daughters Susan (Scotty) Bowman and Judy Dunblazier. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren,15 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Alice loved to cook for her family and she hosted many family holidays and birthdays which are fondly remembered by her children and grandchildren for delicious food and a house packed wall to wall with family. Many people will remember Alice as the attentive and friendly waitress who worked at La Pizza House for over 40 years, starting in 1952 as their very first waitress. Alice was a devout Catholic who supported Catholic charities including the Catholic Worker House where she routinely brought food to the residents. Alice held an Associate's degree in Social Services and she put that degree to work at the ISU Extension Service in Des Moines where she was known as the "Julia Child of supplemental foods". Alice spent many hours working with underprivileged families, helping them create delicious recipes that used government commodity foods. Alice's recipes won multiple awards at the Commodity Supplemental Food Cook-Offs. Alice is also fondly remembered by Mercy Hospital and the many patients she transported to and from the outpatient procedures. Alice worked at Mercy into her 80's and she was remembered by a coworker as a person who "is all about what she can do for others, always putting her own needs last" which is exactly how she will be remembered by her family.
Many thanks to Susan and Scotty Bowman for opening their home to Alice in her final weeks, allowing her to spend her last days with her family.
The family would also like to thank St.Croix Hospice especially Macey, Melinda, Aimee and Connie who cared for Alice in her final days.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, at Iles Westover Chapel followed by a service at 7 p.m. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and scroll to the bottom of Alice's obituary to join in the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St.Croix Hospice, 613 E. Main Street, Panora, IA 50216. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.