Alice Maxine Woods
Des Moines - Alice M. Woods, 77, passed away March 9, 2019 at Edencrest at Beaverdale.
Alice was born July 22, 1941 in Des Moines to Joseph and Tillie (Lucia) Palmer, now deceased. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959, and was an active member of their Alumni Association. Alice was a beautician at Bond's Beauty Shop for many years. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Alice loved dancing, baking and being a "Nonnie."
Alice is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Larry; children, Joe (Julie) Woods, Lori (Dean) Bellville and Deanna (Tim) Curtis; grandchildren, Rozlynn (John) Woods, J.J. (Alana) Woods, Kollin Bellville, Alex (Marisa) Bellville, Cole Curtis and Bennett Curtis; three great-grandchildren; brother, Tony (Judie) Palmer; sister, Maxine (Mike) Flaherty; many nieces, nephews, extended family and beloved friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14th at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5711 SW 9th Street followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019