Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Morey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Morey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Morey Obituary
Alice Morey

Indianola - Services for Alice Marie Morey, 82, who passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Indianola, will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Morey, son Mikael Morey and a brother Maurice Greenwalt. She is survived by her son Dave (Kay) Morey; five granddaughters and three great-grandchildren; and sister, Norma Swaim.

The visitation will be held prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now