Alice Morey
Indianola - Services for Alice Marie Morey, 82, who passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Indianola, will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Morey, son Mikael Morey and a brother Maurice Greenwalt. She is survived by her son Dave (Kay) Morey; five granddaughters and three great-grandchildren; and sister, Norma Swaim.
The visitation will be held prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 19, 2019