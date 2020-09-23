1/1
Alice Reynolds
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Reynolds

Des Moines - Alice Jean (West) Reynolds, 89, of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Ankeny, went to be with the Lord on September 22, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Ankeny First United Methodist Church (206 SW Walnut Street Ankeny, IA 50023). Alice will be buried at a later date in a private ceremony at the family cemetery in Whitten, IA.

Alice was born September 11, 1931 to Harriet Lillian (Massee) and Harold William West of Marshalltown, IA. Alice married the love of her life, Ronald Nordquist Reynolds on August 10, 1952. Ron passed away in July, 2019. To this union three children were born: Cheryl (Randy) Weisheit, Craig (deceased) (Rene) Reynolds, and Cristin (Mark) Wilson. Alice had nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Alice received her education from the Marshalltown, Iowa school system. She graduated from MHS in 1949 and Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa) in 1951.

Alice was a Pre-School teacher and taught for over 30 years. She was affectionately known as "Miss Alice". She was very active in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and P.E.O. Alice was an avid gardener, seamstress, and a wonderful cook. She absolutely loved sunflowers.

Many a summer was spent at Alice and Ron's lake cabin at Holiday Lake in Brooklyn, Iowa. Family and friends loved going to the cabin, where they could fish, boat, water ski and enjoy evening bonfires eating s'mores.

Alice and Ron became snowbirds for many winters and in 2001, moved to St. Petersburg, FL, where they enjoyed fresh seafood and all the wonders of Florida. They moved back to Iowa in 2017.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to Beaverdale Estates (4610 Douglas Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50310) for Alice's Memorial Garden.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Ankeny First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
5159644674
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved