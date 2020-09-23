Alice ReynoldsDes Moines - Alice Jean (West) Reynolds, 89, of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Ankeny, went to be with the Lord on September 22, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Ankeny First United Methodist Church (206 SW Walnut Street Ankeny, IA 50023). Alice will be buried at a later date in a private ceremony at the family cemetery in Whitten, IA.Alice was born September 11, 1931 to Harriet Lillian (Massee) and Harold William West of Marshalltown, IA. Alice married the love of her life, Ronald Nordquist Reynolds on August 10, 1952. Ron passed away in July, 2019. To this union three children were born: Cheryl (Randy) Weisheit, Craig (deceased) (Rene) Reynolds, and Cristin (Mark) Wilson. Alice had nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Alice received her education from the Marshalltown, Iowa school system. She graduated from MHS in 1949 and Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa) in 1951.Alice was a Pre-School teacher and taught for over 30 years. She was affectionately known as "Miss Alice". She was very active in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and P.E.O. Alice was an avid gardener, seamstress, and a wonderful cook. She absolutely loved sunflowers.Many a summer was spent at Alice and Ron's lake cabin at Holiday Lake in Brooklyn, Iowa. Family and friends loved going to the cabin, where they could fish, boat, water ski and enjoy evening bonfires eating s'mores.Alice and Ron became snowbirds for many winters and in 2001, moved to St. Petersburg, FL, where they enjoyed fresh seafood and all the wonders of Florida. They moved back to Iowa in 2017.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to Beaverdale Estates (4610 Douglas Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50310) for Alice's Memorial Garden.