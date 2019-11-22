|
Alice S. Gossett
Urbandale - On Thursday, November 21st, 2019, Alice Gossett, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at age 86.
Alice was born on November 19th, 1933, to Edwin and Helen Sandblom. Living most of her life around the Des Moines area, Alice graduated from Roosevelt High School and went on to study Liberal Arts at Drake University.
Alice married the love of her life, Bill Gossett, on January 13th 1955 at Moore Field Air Force Training Base in Mission, TX, where Bill was serving. For Bill's final year of duty, he was stationed in Japan, where Alice accompanied him. That year provided them with many great stories and fond memories.
Upon returning to Des Moines, Alice held various secretarial positions before joining her husband to work at their printing business, Creative Printers Inc. Together they ran their company for 37 years, before retiring in 1995.
Alice had a huge love for animals, which was reflected through the small pet sitting business she and Bill began in their retirement. Together, they were members of the Hawkeye Classic Thunderbird Club for twenty years, and were charter members of the Urbandale Golf and Country Club for many years, until the early 2000s.
On any given day you could find Alice reading a good book, working on a puzzle, challenging her family to a game of dominoes, or cooking. She was the world's greatest cook, and many of her recipes will be enjoyed for years to come.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Helen Sandblom, her brothers, Paul, Don, and Bob, and her sister, Marge. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her daughter, Lisa Gossett of Urbandale, IA; her grandson, David Hellmer (Katherine Burbach) of Phoenix, AZ; her granddaughter Shelby Rathbun (Cole) of Urbandale, IA; her Chihuahua Pablo, and many beloved friends.
A celebration of Alice's life is being planned for the coming months.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019