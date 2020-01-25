|
|
Alice Schattauer
Blair - Alice was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 15, 1925, the third child of Christen Marius Knudsen and Martha Johanna (Madsen) Knudsen, who had both immigrated from Denmark. She was baptized at Bethesda Lutheran Church on January 24, 1926, where she was also confirmed. She grew up on East Washington Street in Des Moines, near the Des Moines River, where she remembered fishing in the summer and skating in the winter. Alice graduated from East High School in 1942, the salutatorian of her graduating class. She died peacefully in her room at Carter Place, Blair, Nebraska, where she had lived with her beloved cat, Lily White.
Alice was preceded in death by her life partner, Carl; her parents, Christen and Martha; sisters Helen Thompson (Howard "Tommie"), Edna Kennedy (Frank), and brother E. H. ("Al") Knudsen (Jean). Alice is survived by her four children: Thomas Schattauer (Paula Carlson) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Paul Schattauer (Marcia) of Oak Park, Illinois, James Schattauer (Sage Lewis) of Prescott, Arizona, and Martha Sorensen (Tom) of Blair, Nebraska; eight grandchildren: Peter Schattauer of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Anna Schattauer Paille (Joseph) of Wyckoff, New Jersey; Spencer Schattauer and Lucas Schattauer of Oak Park, Illinois; Kai Sorensen (Liza Greenberg) of Brooklyn, New York, Stephanie Sorensen (Conrad Barber) of Omaha, Nebraska; Emma Sorensen and Andrew Sorensen of Blair, Nebraska; great-grandson, Marlow Barber; sister-in-law, Jean Knudsen of Des Moines, Iowa, brother-in-law Neal Schattauer of Englewood, Florida; cousin Connie Sorensen (Jean) and many dear nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Vigil: Friday, January 31, from 4:00-8:00 pm at First Lutheran Church, Blair. Funeral service: Feb. 1 at 10:30 at First Lutheran Church in Blair, NE. Memorial gifts may be given to First Lutheran Church, Blair, or to Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020