Services
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 S 17Th St
Blair, NE 68008
(402) 426-2191
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
Blair, NE
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
Blair, NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Schattauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Schattauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Schattauer Obituary
Alice Schattauer

Blair - Alice was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 15, 1925, the third child of Christen Marius Knudsen and Martha Johanna (Madsen) Knudsen, who had both immigrated from Denmark. She was baptized at Bethesda Lutheran Church on January 24, 1926, where she was also confirmed. She grew up on East Washington Street in Des Moines, near the Des Moines River, where she remembered fishing in the summer and skating in the winter. Alice graduated from East High School in 1942, the salutatorian of her graduating class. She died peacefully in her room at Carter Place, Blair, Nebraska, where she had lived with her beloved cat, Lily White.

Alice was preceded in death by her life partner, Carl; her parents, Christen and Martha; sisters Helen Thompson (Howard "Tommie"), Edna Kennedy (Frank), and brother E. H. ("Al") Knudsen (Jean). Alice is survived by her four children: Thomas Schattauer (Paula Carlson) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Paul Schattauer (Marcia) of Oak Park, Illinois, James Schattauer (Sage Lewis) of Prescott, Arizona, and Martha Sorensen (Tom) of Blair, Nebraska; eight grandchildren: Peter Schattauer of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Anna Schattauer Paille (Joseph) of Wyckoff, New Jersey; Spencer Schattauer and Lucas Schattauer of Oak Park, Illinois; Kai Sorensen (Liza Greenberg) of Brooklyn, New York, Stephanie Sorensen (Conrad Barber) of Omaha, Nebraska; Emma Sorensen and Andrew Sorensen of Blair, Nebraska; great-grandson, Marlow Barber; sister-in-law, Jean Knudsen of Des Moines, Iowa, brother-in-law Neal Schattauer of Englewood, Florida; cousin Connie Sorensen (Jean) and many dear nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Visitation and Vigil: Friday, January 31, from 4:00-8:00 pm at First Lutheran Church, Blair. Funeral service: Feb. 1 at 10:30 at First Lutheran Church in Blair, NE. Memorial gifts may be given to First Lutheran Church, Blair, or to Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -